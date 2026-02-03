Menu

Crime

Vancouver doctor facing sex assault charges involving 2 teen patients

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 3, 2026 2:06 pm
1 min read
FILE: A Vancouver doctor has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting two teen patients. View image in full screen
FILE: A Vancouver doctor has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting two teen patients. Jeff Roberson / The Canadian Press
A Vancouver doctor has been charged in connection with allegedly sexually assaulting two teenage patients, Vancouver police announced on Tuesday.

An investigation began in March 2023 after police learned that a 17-year-old girl had allegedly been sexually assaulted by a doctor while visiting a medical clinic in Chinatown.

Police said the alleged offences occurred over several years.

“It is always a personal decision for anyone to come forward and report a sexual assault. We understand, for some, that decision may take time,” says VPD Investigation Division Supt. Dale Weidman.

“We want to assure everyone that if you do come forward, you will be met with care and compassion, and you will receive trauma-informed support throughout the investigative process.”

During the investigation into the 17-year-old, Vancouver police learned of an alleged 2015 sexual assault by the same doctor involving a 14-year-old girl who visited a medical clinic in Burnaby.

On Nov. 28, 2025, the BC Prosecution Service charged Herman Hau Man Lee, 65, with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference, for offences that allegedly occurred in Burnaby in December 2015, and one count each of sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation for offences that allegedly occurred in Vancouver between May 2018 and December 2022.

Lee, a resident of Vancouver, is currently on bail and is not permitted to medically treat anyone under age 16 without another adult present, police said.

He is still a practicing physician in B.C.

Police believe there may be people who have interacted with Lee who have not come forward to police, and encourage anyone wishing to report a crime to contact the Vancouver Police Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0602.

To report a sex assault, contact the Vancouver Police Department.

