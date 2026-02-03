Menu

Canada

Impaired driving arrest made after Kingston driver passes out at police station

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 3, 2026 10:37 am
1 min read
The Kingston Police Crest on the shoulder of a police uniform. View image in full screen
A Kingston driver went to the police station to report a crash but was arrested after police allege they passed out in the parking lot with open alcohol and blew twice the legal limit. Global News
A Kingston, Ont., driver has been charged with impaired driving after officers allege he drove to the police station, blasted music and passed out in the parking lot.

The bizarre series of events began on Monday at approximately 5 p.m., when an individual arrived at the Kingston Police station to visit the collision reporting centre.

According to police, the driver intended to report a crash that had happened earlier in the day.

After speaking with a representative at the reporting centre and being directed to fill out paperwork, the driver reportedly returned to their vehicle.

A short time later, staff at the centre noticed loud music blaring from the individual’s car parked right outside. When they looked closer, they saw the driver slumped over the steering wheel, fast asleep, while the music continued to play.

Officers from the patrol division walked out to the parking lot to investigate. Police say the driver smelled of alcohol, and two open containers were visible inside the vehicle.

The driver was escorted back into the station — this time in custody. Breath samples provided at the station registered more than twice the legal limit of alcohol.

A 35-year-old Kingston resident faces charges of impaired operation and operating a vehicle with excess blood alcohol concentration.

The accused was released with a future court date.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

