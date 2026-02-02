One worker killed, another hurt by rolling pipe at Cenovus Energy’s Christina Lake site

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta oil and gas operator Cenovus Energy Inc. says one worker was killed and another was injured late last week at a site in northeastern Alberta.

The Calgary-based company says they were employed by a third-party contractor at the Christina Lake North site south of Fort McMurray, east of Highway 881 near Conklin.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety says the workers were struck by a pipe that rolled off a truck they were unloading.

Work immediately stopped in the area where it happened, but operations at Christina Lake North have continued.

It was the second fatality in recent weeks in the oilsands; a contractor at Suncor Energy Inc.’s Fort Hills oilsands mine died when heavy machinery they were operating sunk into muskeg.

The province is investigating the workplace deaths at Christina Lake and Fort Hills.

Cenovus said Monday it is working with the appropriate authorities.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and extend our profound sympathies to their families, friends and colleagues,” the company said in a written statement.