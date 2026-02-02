Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Truck found with ‘smashed out’ windows, covered with duct tape on Saskatchewan highway

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 2, 2026 1:48 pm
1 min read
Image of the semi-truck with no window and duct tape over it. View image in full screen
Image of the semi-truck with no window and duct tape over it. Provided / Corman Park Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Corman Park Police Service says a semi-truck was found on a Saskatchewan highway with “smashed out” windows, covered by strips of duct tape.

The police force said an off-duty RCMP member called them on Sunday about a truck that was “unfit for travel” spotted on Highway 11 in the Rural Municipality of Corman Park, just outside of Saskatoon.

Police said the semi-truck was inspected and that both side windows of the cab had been smashed out and covered with duct tape, “significantly obstructing the driver’s ability to see other road users and approaching hazards.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They also said the windshield was severely damaged. It had multiple fractures and impact marks that spread across the driver’s field of view.

“The primary exterior mirror was shattered and held in place with duct tape, preventing the driver from seeing properly to the rear of the unit and trailer,” police added.

Story continues below advertisement

The semi-truck was immediately placed out of service and towed away, police said.

Trending Now

Police said the driver was issued citations under the Traffic Safety Act, such as operating a motor vehicle with an obstructed view, operating a commercial vehicle with known major defects and operating with an inadequate windshield and mirror contrary to vehicle equipment requirements.

“This level of disregard for public safety on the part of a professional driver and a professional trucking company is particularly distressing,” police Chief Rob Duttchen said.

“Commercial operators are entrusted with operating large, heavy vehicles on our highways, and they have a heightened responsibility to ensure that their equipment is safe and that they can see clearly in all directions.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices