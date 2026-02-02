Truck found with ‘smashed out’ windows, covered with duct tape on Saskatchewan highway

Send this page to someone via email

The Corman Park Police Service says a semi-truck was found on a Saskatchewan highway with “smashed out” windows, covered by strips of duct tape.

The police force said an off-duty RCMP member called them on Sunday about a truck that was “unfit for travel” spotted on Highway 11 in the Rural Municipality of Corman Park, just outside of Saskatoon.

Police said the semi-truck was inspected and that both side windows of the cab had been smashed out and covered with duct tape, “significantly obstructing the driver’s ability to see other road users and approaching hazards.”

They also said the windshield was severely damaged. It had multiple fractures and impact marks that spread across the driver’s field of view.

“The primary exterior mirror was shattered and held in place with duct tape, preventing the driver from seeing properly to the rear of the unit and trailer,” police added.

The semi-truck was immediately placed out of service and towed away, police said.

Police said the driver was issued citations under the Traffic Safety Act, such as operating a motor vehicle with an obstructed view, operating a commercial vehicle with known major defects and operating with an inadequate windshield and mirror contrary to vehicle equipment requirements.

“This level of disregard for public safety on the part of a professional driver and a professional trucking company is particularly distressing,” police Chief Rob Duttchen said.

“Commercial operators are entrusted with operating large, heavy vehicles on our highways, and they have a heightened responsibility to ensure that their equipment is safe and that they can see clearly in all directions.”