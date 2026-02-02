SaskEnergy fires 13 employees over ‘internal fuel theft,’ loss report shows

Send this page to someone via email

A probe into fuel thefts has resulted in the firing of 13 SaskEnergy employees and the police being notified.

A loss report posted by the Crown Investments Corporation says internal fuel theft occurred primarily in SaskEnergy’s construction department.

The report says an initial internal control and security assessment was performed. The exact amount of fuel taken or its value is not known at this time.

“Thirteen individuals were identified as part of SaskEnergy’s initial investigation, and their employment was terminated by way of indefinite suspension,” the loss report says.

The incident was first reported during the company’s third quarter, but the report says the alleged thefts occurred between February 2024 and summer 2025.

The corporation said in its report that, in addition to reporting the matter to police, SaskEnergy has also hired an independent investigator. Its internal audit department is also conducting a review.

A comprehensive report detailing the loss is expected to be completed this month.

“SaskEnergy intends to recover the value of the fuel taken,” the report says.

The Crown Investments Corporation also provided an update on losses at SaskPower. In one case, the company alleges an employee used a procurement card to purchase fuel for trips for which they also submitted mileage expense claims. SaskPower says the employee was terminated and the incident has been reported to police.

SaskEnergy and SaskPower were not the only corporations to see thefts, with a second loss report filed Monday detailing losses at the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) and Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement.

Between April 2023 and December 2025, the housing corporation reported “suspected personal use of company assets and fuel purchases” as well as submitting inappropriate expense claims.

SHC said the suspected use adds up to a preliminary estimate of more than $10,000.

As a result, a Lloydminster Housing Authority manager was terminated with cause. It was also reported to police and is under investigation.

The Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement also reported about $575 having been lost due to a government-issued purchase card “used by an employee for non-government purchases.” The employee has since been terminated, with the ministry pursuing recovery of the loss.