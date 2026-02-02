Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SaskEnergy fires 13 employees over ‘internal fuel theft,’ loss report shows

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted February 2, 2026 1:50 pm
2 min read
The SaskEnergy logo is pictured.
The SaskEnergy logo is pictured. Provided / SaskEnergy
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A probe into fuel thefts has resulted in the firing of 13 SaskEnergy employees and the police being notified.

A loss report posted by the Crown Investments Corporation says internal fuel theft occurred primarily in SaskEnergy’s construction department.

The report says an initial internal control and security assessment was performed. The exact amount of fuel taken or its value is not known at this time.

“Thirteen individuals were identified as part of SaskEnergy’s initial investigation, and their employment was terminated by way of indefinite suspension,” the loss report says.

The incident was first reported during the company’s third quarter, but the report says the alleged thefts occurred between February 2024 and summer 2025.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The corporation said in its report that, in addition to reporting the matter to police, SaskEnergy has also hired an independent investigator. Its internal audit department is also conducting a review.

Story continues below advertisement

A comprehensive report detailing the loss is expected to be completed this month.

“SaskEnergy intends to recover the value of the fuel taken,” the report says.

The Crown Investments Corporation also provided an update on losses at SaskPower. In one case, the company alleges an employee used a procurement card to purchase fuel for trips for which they also submitted mileage expense claims. SaskPower says the employee was terminated and the incident has been reported to police.

Trending Now

SaskEnergy and SaskPower were not the only corporations to see thefts, with a second loss report filed Monday detailing losses at the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) and Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement.

Between April 2023 and December 2025, the housing corporation reported “suspected personal use of company assets and fuel purchases” as well as submitting inappropriate expense claims.

SHC said the suspected use adds up to a preliminary estimate of more than $10,000.

As a result, a Lloydminster Housing Authority manager was terminated with cause. It was also reported to police and is under investigation.

The Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement also reported about $575 having been lost due to a government-issued purchase card “used by an employee for non-government purchases.” The employee has since been terminated, with the ministry pursuing recovery of the loss.

Advertisement
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices