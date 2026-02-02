GO train ‘disabled’ outside Union Station, causing Toronto travel chaos

Send this page to someone via email

Commuter train services in and out of Toronto’s downtown are still facing massive delays heading into the late afternoon after a signal issue “disabled” a train west of Union Station during rush hour.

On Monday morning, provincial transit agency Metrolinx said one of its GO trains was “disabled” near Union Station in an incident where no one was injured.

“Repair personnel are working on the issue as quickly as possible, however there are significant delays throughout the network,” a spokesperson for the agency said in a statement.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“If you are travelling into Union Station, please consider taking the TTC as an alternate option. UP Express service is currently suspended until further notice.”

The transit agency said a train leaving Union Station at 8:16 a.m. Monday encountered an issue with the switch signal that led to the rear of the train to “come off the track at low speed.”

Story continues below advertisement

The disabled train had a major impact on travel, reducing service across the board.

“Service has been significantly impacted across the GO and UP Express network and customers can expect continuing delays this evening,” Metrolinx said.

“Service has resumed on the UP Express on a 30-minute schedule and we are confirming a plan for service this evening, which will be communicated in advance of rush hour.”

Updates on the GO Transit website show “significant delays” for all of its train services in and out of Union Station, with up to 60 minutes cited.

There is no timeline yet for the train to be moved and normal service to resume.