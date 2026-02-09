Which departments were early adopters for ‘Buy Canadian’ rules?

Send this page to someone via email

Several Canadian federal departments say they had “Buy Canadian” policies in place before the mandatory date kicked in for the announcement that Prime Minister Mark Carney had made in the fall.

More than half did not have one in place until the implementation date, according to information provided by the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat following Global News’ questions on order paper responses tabled two weeks ago.

“While departments started to implement the Prime Minister’s Buy Canadian direction at that time, mandatory requirements under the Buy Canadian policy came into force on December 16, 2025,” a spokesperson for the department said.

The statement also reads that “the Buy Canadian Policy Framework applies to all federal departments and agencies listed in Schedules I, I.1 and II of the Financial Administration Act. Crown corporations can be directed to apply this policy through existing authorities under section 89 of the Financial Administration Act.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Sept. 5, 2025, Carney announced the “Buy Canadian” policy, saying he would “ensure the federal government buys from Canadian suppliers.”

According to a news release, the policy “aims to prioritize Canadian suppliers and content in federal procurement, making Canada its own best customer by strengthening domestic industries and supporting Canadian workers.”

Conservative MP Kelly Block (Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek) had submitted an order of paper questions on Dec. 8, 2025, inquiring on how many departments had put the policy into place after the Sept. 5 announcement, and which received a response on Jan. 26.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Out of the 32 institutions, 21 of them stated they either did not have a Buy Canadian policy in place at the time the question was posed or “did not have a directive in place regarding the Prime Minister’s Sept. 5, 2025, announcement of a Buy Canadian Policy.”

Ten of them confirmed that a policy was in place before it was mandatory:

Department of Canadian Heritage

Department of Employment and Social Development

Department of Fisheries and Oceans

Department of Health

Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Department of Industry

Department of Justice

Department of Public Works and Government Services

Department of Transportation

Treasury Board Secretariat

2:28 New ‘Buy Canadian’ procurement rules kick in amid US trade war

Departments such as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development were among those that said they did not have a Buy Canadian policy in place at the time, among others listed below.

Story continues below advertisement

Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Women and Gender Equality Canada

Department of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Department of Citizenship and Immigration

Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs

Department of Finance

Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development

Department of Natural Resources

Department of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Department of the Environment

Department of Veteran Affairs

Department of Western Economic Diversification

Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions

Canada Revenue Agency

Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

The Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency responded that the institution “has nothing to report” in regard to this inquiry.

Many of the responses noted that the departments support “the implementation of policies led by other government departments, including the Buy in Canada policy provisions.”

The Buy Canadian movement surged in the first half of the year in response to multiple rounds of tariffs imposed by the American administration beginning soon after U.S. President Donald Trump was inaugurated in January 2025, with polling from Ipsos for Global News showing the sentiment remains strong.

Trump has also threatened to impose a 100 per cent tariff on Canadian goods on Jan. 24, 2026, following the decision to expand economic ties with China.

The Canadian government has encouraged consumers to “switch from purchasing American products to those made in Canada” in an effort to “help support Canadian businesses by increasing their domestic sales, especially if their exports are impacted by U.S. tariffs.