Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Carney to announce support for ‘strategic sectors’

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted September 5, 2025 10:45 am
1 min read
As Trump talks grind on, Carney shifts focus to economy and jobs
Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to announce supports for “strategic sectors” on Friday as the U.S. trade war stretches on with no end in sight, according to his public itinerary.

The announcement comes after the two-day Liberal cabinet retreat, which Carney’s office called a “Cabinet Planning Forum,” wrapped up in the GTA on Thursday.

The retreat was “focused on building a stronger economy,” his office said.

Earlier this week, most of Canada’s retaliatory tariffs against the United States came down, in keeping with an announcement Carney made last month.

Carney announced in August that many of Canada’s tariffs on its biggest trading partner, on goods that comply with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico free trade agreement, would come down starting Sept. 1.

He said this was after he and Trump agreed to “intensify” stalled trade talks.

Canada’s counter-tariffs on U.S. auto, steel and aluminum remain, as do the tariffs first imposed by the U.S.

