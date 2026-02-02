Menu

Canada

Thousands of Alberta government employees return to offices as hybrid work plan ends

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2026 6:55 am
1 min read
AUPE protests Alberta government workers returning to the office full-time
RELATED: Alberta government workers are heading back to the office full-time and many aren’t happy about the end of hybrid work. But as Sarah Komadina explains, Edmonton's business community is welcoming their return.
Thousands of Alberta government workers are heading back to work in their offices full time.

Sunday marked the official end of the province’s hybrid-work option, which was implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 12,000 workers participated in hybrid arrangements allowing them to also work from home.

The province says circumstances have changed and it’s time to bring workers back to strengthen collaboration and service delivery.

About 9,000 are with the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees.

It says members are being ordered back full time in part to help boost local economies – an accusation the government rejects.

Click to play video: 'University of Alberta expert weighs in on ‘back to office’ debate'
University of Alberta expert weighs in on ‘back to office’ debate
© 2026 The Canadian Press

