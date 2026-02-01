3 arrested after early-morning shots fired in Surrey, police suspect extortion

Send this page to someone via email

Police say another shooting in Surrey, B.C., is believed to be linked to extortion, as these crimes have increased over the past year.

In a release Sunday, Surrey police said three men were arrested following an early-morning shooting incident in the city’s Crescent Beach neighbourhood.

Police were patrolling the area around Crescent Road and 132 Street at about 3:50 a.m. Feb. 1, when they received reports of gunshots and a small fire outside a residence.

While officers located a suspect vehicle nearby, the occupants of the Range Rover fled on foot.

With assistance from police dog services and officers from Delta, three suspects were taken into custody a short time later near 28 Avenue and 140 Street where they were getting into a rideshare vehicle.

Police say the residence, which was occupied at the time, was damaged by gunfire, but there were no injuries. Surrey Fire Services extinguished the small fire near a fence at the property.

The Surrey Police Service Major Crime Section has taken over the investigation.

The three men remain in custody, and no charges have been laid at this stage. Investigators seized two vehicles.

Anyone with information, including CCTV or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Surrey Police. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Police believe the incident may be linked to extortion-related activity.

Earlier in the week, Premier David Eby announced federal support for B.C. police services amid ongoing concerns about extortion-related violence.

After meeting with the federal public safety minister in Ottawa on Wednesday, Eby said Ottawa has committed 20 additional officers and helicopter support to assist police in the province.

He also announced a national summit on the issue, which will be held in B.C.

Eby said police leaders from B.C., Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba, along with national police agencies, will meet within the next two weeks at the Green Timbers facility in Surrey. He said the meeting is intended to improve information-sharing between police forces and ensure all necessary resources are in place.

– with files from Global News’ Amy Judd