Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

3 arrested after early-morning shots fired in Surrey, police suspect extortion

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 1, 2026 4:23 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Battling extortion violence in Surrey'
Battling extortion violence in Surrey
WATCH: The City of Surrey is ramping up its fight against extortion-related crimes this week. Mayor Brenda Locke has requested the federal government declare the issue a national state of emergency. Premier David Eby announcing a national summit that will be held at the RCMP's Green Timbers location in Surrey. BC NDP MLA for Surrey-Newton, Jessie Sunner joins Global News Morning with more on the situation plaguing the city of Surrey.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police say another shooting in Surrey, B.C., is believed to be linked to extortion, as these crimes have increased over the past year.

In a release Sunday, Surrey police said three men were arrested following an early-morning shooting incident in the city’s Crescent Beach neighbourhood.

Police were patrolling the area around Crescent Road and 132 Street at about 3:50 a.m. Feb. 1, when they received reports of gunshots and a small fire outside a residence.

While officers located a suspect vehicle nearby, the occupants of the Range Rover fled on foot.

With assistance from police dog services and officers from Delta, three suspects were taken into custody a short time later near 28 Avenue and 140 Street where they were getting into a rideshare vehicle.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say the residence, which was occupied at the time, was damaged by gunfire, but there were no injuries. Surrey Fire Services extinguished the small fire near a fence at the property.

Story continues below advertisement

The Surrey Police Service Major Crime Section has taken over the investigation.

The three men remain in custody, and no charges have been laid at this stage. Investigators seized two vehicles.

Anyone with information, including CCTV or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Surrey Police. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Trending Now

Police believe the incident may be linked to extortion-related activity.

Earlier in the week, Premier David Eby announced federal support for B.C. police services amid ongoing concerns about extortion-related violence.

After meeting with the federal public safety minister in Ottawa on Wednesday, Eby said Ottawa has committed 20 additional officers and helicopter support to assist police in the province.

He also announced a national summit on the issue, which will be held in B.C.

Eby said police leaders from B.C., Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba, along with national police agencies, will meet within the next two weeks at the Green Timbers facility in Surrey. He said the meeting is intended to improve information-sharing between police forces and ensure all necessary resources are in place.

– with files from Global News’ Amy Judd

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices