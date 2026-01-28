Menu

Politics

National summit on extortion crisis to be held in B.C., premier says

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 28, 2026 8:47 pm
1 min read
B.C. and other provinces across Canada have been hit by a wave of extortion-related crime. View image in full screen
B.C. and other provinces across Canada have been hit by a wave of extortion-related crime. Global News
The federal government is committing more resources to combat the wave of extortion violence in B.C., but is not declaring a state of emergency in the City of Surrey.

Surrey police are investigating another possible extortion-related shooting early Wednesday morning at a strip mall in the 8100 block of 120th Street.

No one was hurt, but police say shots were fired at a business in the plaza that has been targeted with extortion threats.

After meeting with the federal public safety minister in Ottawa on Wednesday, Premier David Eby said the federal government is committing 20 more officers and helicopter support to police in B.C.

Click to play video: 'Surrey seeks state of emergency declaration over extortions'
Surrey seeks state of emergency declaration over extortions
Trending Now

He also said there will be a national summit on the crisis, which will be held in B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

“To that end, the prime minister and I and our ministers have agreed that within the next two weeks we will have a meeting of police leadership from Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and National Police at Green Timbers in Surrey so that all police can be together,” Eby said.

He added that this will allow for gaps to be closed in sharing information and that all resources needed have been delivered.

