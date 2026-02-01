Menu

Canada

Precautionary boil water advisory issued for Newfoundland town

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 1, 2026 12:12 pm
1 min read
A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for the Town of Badger, N.L., due to flooding, according to a Saturday night social media post from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.
A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for the Town of Badger, N.L., due to flooding and the potential impact on the community’s drinking water system.

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador announced on Saturday at 9:30 p.m., that residents are advised to bring all water intended for consumption to a vigorous rolling boil for at least one minute before use.

This includes water used for drinking, brushing teeth, food preparation, cooking, washing fruits and vegetables, making ice, preparing beverages and preparing infant formula or cereal.

Officials say household water would not need to be boiled for washing, cleaning or bathing.

Residents are encouraged to use safe alternate sources of water for drinking, cooking and other consumption during the advisory.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until the integrity of the water system has been confirmed and testing shows the water is safe to consume.

For more information, residents are asked to check the Government Services Centre in Grand Falls-Windsor website.

