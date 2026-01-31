Menu

Canada

Ontario driver faces impairment charges, fell asleep in middle of highway 403

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted January 31, 2026 4:42 pm
1 min read
A 23-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with impaired driving after police found him asleep behind the wheel in the middle lane of Highway 403 in Hamilton late Thursday.
A 23-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with impaired driving after police found him asleep behind the wheel in the middle lane of Highway 403 in Hamilton late Thursday. OPP/ X
A 23-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after police received multiple calls of a vehicle stopped in the middle lane of an active highway in Hamilton, Ont., late Thursday night.

Police wrote in a social media post that officers were dispatched to the westbound lanes of Highway 403 near the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway at approximately 11 p.m., where they found a man unconscious behind the wheel.

After several unsuccessful attempts to wake him, police broke a window to gain access and check on his condition.

The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene.

Breath tests later revealed readings more than two and a half times the legal limit, according to police.

The Kitchener man was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and drugs and operating with a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

No injuries were reported.

