Ontario driver faces impairment charges, fell asleep in middle of highway 403

A 23-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after police received multiple calls of a vehicle stopped in the middle lane of an active highway in Hamilton, Ont., late Thursday night.

Police wrote in a social media post that officers were dispatched to the westbound lanes of Highway 403 near the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway at approximately 11 p.m., where they found a man unconscious behind the wheel.

After several unsuccessful attempts to wake him, police broke a window to gain access and check on his condition.

The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene.

Breath tests later revealed readings more than two and a half times the legal limit, according to police.

The Kitchener man was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and drugs and operating with a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

No injuries were reported.