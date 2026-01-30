Man arrested in Dauphin after building, vehicle windows smashed with pipe

RCMP say a man has been charged in Dauphin, Man., after several windows and vehicles were smashed with a pipe.
Early Wednesday morning, around 4:30 a.m., a man was seen on 1st Avenue NW in only socks and underwear causing damage to windows.
He refused demands from police to drop the pipe and was hit with a taser before being taken into custody.
The 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries related to being exposed to the cold.
He is facing charges of mischief under $5,000, resisting a peace officer, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
