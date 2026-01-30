Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Man arrested in Dauphin after building, vehicle windows smashed with pipe

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted January 30, 2026 3:49 pm
1 min read
Police say this pipe was used by a suspect to smash windows in vehicles and buildings in Dauphin. View image in full screen
Police say this pipe was used by a suspect to smash windows in vehicles and buildings in Dauphin. RCMP
RCMP say a man has been charged in Dauphin, Man., after several windows and vehicles were smashed with a pipe.

Early Wednesday morning, around 4:30 a.m., a man was seen on 1st Avenue NW in only socks and underwear causing damage to windows.

He refused demands from police to drop the pipe and was hit with a taser before being taken into custody.

The 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries related to being exposed to the cold.

He is facing charges of mischief under $5,000, resisting a peace officer, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

