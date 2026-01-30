Halifax to move forward with Mill Cove Ferry project despite councillor’s concerns

Send this page to someone via email

The Mill Cove Ferry project — which is poised to connect Bedford to the Halifax transit system — will continue as planned despite budgetary concerns.

For Coun. Kathryn Morse, broaching the possibility of cancelling the project was a tough decision.

But the District 10 councillor said she felt she needed to ensure the municipality is financially responsible.

“I really love the idea of this electric ferry and it bothered me to bring this up, but we have to make sure that they’re both environmentally and financially sustainable because it will impact other projects,” she said.

Morse brought forward a motion this week asking staff for a briefing note on the possibility of pausing or cancelling the project.

The project was announced in 2024 as part of a joint investment by all three levels of government. The federal government committed $155.7 million to the project, while the province committed $65 million and the municipality was set to pitch in about $40 million.

The service would include five electric ferries, two net-zero terminals and a maintenance facility and transport people between Mill Cove and downtown Halifax.

It was set to be completed in 2027-28 but was delayed due to land negotiations and is now expected to be finished in 2030.

An update submitted by Acting CAO Brad Anguish this week included ridership estimates of 908,000 annually in 2030.

During a budget committee on Friday, many councillors said they weren’t ready to let the project go.

“This is the project that we have been looking for. I look at our new transit director and he’s been hired to come in here and make bold decisions,” said District 6 Coun. Tony Mancini.

“I’m waiting for those bold decisions and this is one of those bold decisions — this particular project.”

District 16 Coun. Jean St-Amand, who represents the Bedford area, said the ferry service is vital as the area is a rapidly-growing community in Halifax Regional Municipality.

“All of these people would benefit from this system being in place, whether they became riders themselves or whether the traffic that would now no longer be in front of them because the riders were on the ferries,” said St-Amand.

However, Morse said her biggest concern is the inflationary cost of the project, and the fact that councillors are being left in the dark about what the operational costs will be down the road.

“That’s kind of the example that I’m concerned about: is this another Windsor (Street) Exchange?” Morse said in reference to the ongoing project that’s seen its projected costs skyrocket.

“So we need to do our due diligence on that and make sure we’re getting the best value for our residents.”

Morse’s motion was defeated 10 to four on Friday after being amended to look into rescoping the project.

A status update on the Mill Cove Ferry will come to regional council in May.