Bedford ferry to be added to Halifax Transit system by 2028, new terminal coming

Send this page to someone via email

A long-awaited project to add a Bedford ferry connection to the Halifax Transit system is expected to be completed in the 2027-28 fiscal year, officials announced Monday.

In a release, the province said all three levels of government are making a joint investment to build the Mill Cove Ferry Service, which will include five electric ferries, two net-zero terminals, and a maintenance facility.

One of the terminals will replace the aging terminal in Halifax, while the other will be newly built in Mill Cove. A bridge will also be built over the CN rail line in Bedford to connect buses, cars, pedestrians and cyclists to the new Mill Cove terminal.

View image in full screen A rendering of what the new Mill Cove ferry terminal is expected to look like. Communications Nova Scotia

The federal government is investing $155.7 million in the project, while the province is contributing $65 million. Halifax Regional Municipality will also pitch in more than $38 million.

Story continues below advertisement

During an announcement at the Bedford Basin Yacht Club Monday morning, Lena Metlege Diab, member of parliament for Halifax West, acknowledged the rapid growth in Halifax over the last few years.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Our beautiful city’s growing, and it’s growing fast,” she said. “It’s a blessing economically, and for our public services, it poses challenges too.”

One of those challenges, she noted, is traffic congestion — which anyone who regularly commutes along the Bedford Highway, Hammonds Plains Road, and the Bicentennial Highway would know.

“Our infrastructure has to keep up,” Metlege Diab said.

View image in full screen A rendering of what the new Halifax ferry terminal is expected to look like. The net-zero terminal will replace its current aging facility. Communications Nova Scotia

There are currently two other Halifax Transit ferry routes, connecting the Halifax ferry terminal to the Alderney and Woodside terminals across the harbour in Dartmouth.

Nearly three years ago, all three levels of government announced they would be funding a $3.3 million study to look at concept design for a new terminal building, site access and site design.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.