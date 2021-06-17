Bedford ferry being added to Halifax Transit fleet, study expected for 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Plans are in the works to add a new commuter ferry between Bedford and Halifax to the city’s transit fleet, officials announced Thursday morning.

The new ferry route will run between a new terminal at Mill Cove and the existing terminal on the Halifax waterfront.

All three levels of government are funding a $3.3 million study to look at concept design for a new terminal building, site access and site design.

The federal government has earmarked more than $1.3 million for the project, while the province is committing $1.1 million. Halifax Regional Municipality will contribute $917,000.

During the announcement, deputy premier Kelly Regan said people having been calling for a ferry in the area for years.

Regan said it will be an electric ferry and the transit terminal will be a net-zero, energy efficient building.

Reports and a concept design of the new terminal, along with the retrofit design of the current Halifax terminal, are expected in early 2022, according to the province. More detailed design and construction will begin following that.

The city had been considering adding another ferry route under its rapid transit strategy, which aims to help people move around the city faster and more efficiently.

There are currently two other Halifax Transit ferry routes, connecting the Halifax ferry terminal to the Alderney and Woodside terminals across the harbour in Dartmouth.

— With files from Alicia Draus.