Alstom says it is working to fix issues plaguing Montreal’s REM light-rail network

The company behind the trains running on Montreal’s light-rail network is promising to implement solutions after acknowledging its trains have not been reliable since a new branch of the REM opened last November.

Alstom Canada says it has identified defective electronic components as the source of many of the recent disruptions that have plagued the network.

In a statement, the company says it expected to complete repairs in the coming days.

The company admits the service has fallen below expectations with frequent delays, particularly on the 30-kilometre extension of the REM that opened on Nov. 17 and travels northwest from Central Station to the north end of Montreal, to Laval and ending in Deux-Montagnes.

Quebec Transport Minister Jonatan Julien says that the situation is unacceptable and he has had numerous conversations with CDPQ Infra, the owner of the light rail, Pulsar, the operator of the network, as well as Alstom.

Given Alstom’s statement, Julien says he expects to see an improvement.