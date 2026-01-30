Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alstom says it is working to fix issues plaguing Montreal’s REM light-rail network

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2026 1:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Deepest elevator in North American causing concern for REM commuters'
Deepest elevator in North American causing concern for REM commuters
RELATED: Deepest elevator in North American causing concern for REM commuters – Jan 14, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The company behind the trains running on Montreal’s light-rail network is promising to implement solutions after acknowledging its trains have not been reliable since a new branch of the REM opened last November.

Alstom Canada says it has identified defective electronic components as the source of many of the recent disruptions that have plagued the network.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a statement, the company says it expected to complete repairs in the coming days.

The company admits the service has fallen below expectations with frequent delays, particularly on the 30-kilometre extension of the REM that opened on Nov. 17 and travels northwest from Central Station to the north end of Montreal, to Laval and ending in Deux-Montagnes.

Trending Now

Quebec Transport Minister Jonatan Julien says that the situation is unacceptable and he has had numerous conversations with CDPQ Infra, the owner of the light rail, Pulsar, the operator of the network, as well as Alstom.

Story continues below advertisement

Given Alstom’s statement, Julien says he expects to see an improvement.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices