N.B. opposition parties slam Premier Susan Holt’s plan for spending cuts

Opposition leaders in New Brunswick are criticizing Premier Susan Holt’s plan to curb spending, saying the government can’t cut its way out of its perilous financial situation.

Holt told a crowd during an address in Fredericton Thursday night that the province will soon launch a new economic development plan, but also said cuts are coming to help deal with the $834.7-million budget deficit.

Interim Progressive Conservative Leader Glen Savoie says that Holt’s Liberals have been driving up spending since winning the 2024 election.

He says the Liberals should be finding more efficient ways to run government.

Green Party Leader David Coon says the province should be investing in front-line services to reduce poverty, sickness and mental illness.

He says doing that will translate to savings in the health care and justice systems.