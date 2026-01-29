Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

4.2 earthquake felt in parts of southern Alberta

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted January 29, 2026 6:25 pm
1 min read
A magnitude 4.9 earthquake has occurred in central Montana, and was felt in Southern Alberta. View image in full screen
A magnitude 4.9 earthquake has occurred in central Montana, and was felt in Southern Alberta. USGC website
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck Thursday afternoon and was felt in parts of southern Alberta and Montana, U.S.A, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake was reported at about 12:41 p.m. and was centred roughly 18 km from Great Falls, Mont., according to the USGS website.

Shaking was felt mainly in Montana but extended into extreme southern Alberta, particularly near the Coutts border area.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The earthquake affected both Canada and the United States.

There are currently no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Click to play video: 'Small 3.7-magnitude earthquake rumbles central Ontario'
Small 3.7-magnitude earthquake rumbles central Ontario
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices