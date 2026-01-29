4.2 earthquake felt in parts of southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck Thursday afternoon and was felt in parts of southern Alberta and Montana, U.S.A, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake was reported at about 12:41 p.m. and was centred roughly 18 km from Great Falls, Mont., according to the USGS website.

Shaking was felt mainly in Montana but extended into extreme southern Alberta, particularly near the Coutts border area.

The earthquake affected both Canada and the United States.

There are currently no immediate reports of damage or injuries.