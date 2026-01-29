Menu

Video link
Headline link
Politics

NDP sets final 5 candidates for leadership race to replace Jagmeet Singh

By Alessia Passafiume The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2026 6:11 pm
1 min read
NDP leadership candidates (left to right) Rob Ashton, Tanille Johnston, Avi Lewis, Heather McPherson and Tony McQuail pose for a photo following the NDP French language leadership debate in Montreal on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
NDP leadership candidates (left to right) Rob Ashton, Tanille Johnston, Avi Lewis, Heather McPherson and Tony McQuail pose for a photo following the NDP French language leadership debate in Montreal on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
Five candidates have met the final requirements in the NDP’s leadership election and will have their names on the ballot when party members choose a new leader for the beleaguered party.

Rob Ashton, Tanille Johnston, Avi Lewis, Heather McPherson and Tony McQuail met the requirements to run as candidates in the party’s election for a new leader.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The leadership race was called after former leader Jagmeet Singh stepped down following his party’s brutal defeat in last year’s federal election, which saw the NDP lose party status in Parliament.

NDP president Mary Shortall says party members are “hopeful about the future of our movement and thankful to see these five individuals step up and offer their visions for its future.”

The leadership hopefuls will square off in a debate in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in February.

The new leader will be announced at the end of March following a vote during the party’s national convention in Winnipeg.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

