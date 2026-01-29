10 people abducted from Mexico mining site, confirms Vancouver-based firm

See more sharing options

A Vancouver-based mining company has confirmed that 10 people have been abducted from its project in Mexico.

Vizsla Silver Corp said the 10 people were taken from the site in Concordia.

The company said the incident is currently under investigation and information is limited, but it confirms that local authorities have been notified.

The company’s crisis management and security response teams are also “actively engaged.”

Certain activities at and near the site have also been temporarily suspended.

The company has not identified the people or released any information about where they are from.

More to come.