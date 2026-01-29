Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

10 people abducted from Mexico mining site, confirms Vancouver-based firm

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 29, 2026 1:10 pm
1 min read
A Vancouver-based mining firm confirms 10 people were abducted from one of its projects in Mexico. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Judi Bottoni. View image in full screen
A Vancouver-based mining firm confirms 10 people were abducted from one of its projects in Mexico. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Judi Bottoni. JB PS**NY**
A Vancouver-based mining company has confirmed that 10 people have been abducted from its project in Mexico.

Vizsla Silver Corp said the 10 people were taken from the site in Concordia.

The company said the incident is currently under investigation and information is limited, but it confirms that local authorities have been notified.

The company’s crisis management and security response teams are also “actively engaged.”

Certain activities at and near the site have also been temporarily suspended.

The company has not identified the people or released any information about where they are from.

More to come.

