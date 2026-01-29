10 people abducted from Mexico mining site, confirms Vancouver-based firm

A Vancouver-based mining company has confirmed that 10 people have been abducted from its project in Mexico.
Vizsla Silver Corp said the 10 people were taken from the site in Concordia.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The company said the incident is currently under investigation and information is limited, but it confirms that local authorities have been notified.
The company’s crisis management and security response teams are also “actively engaged.”
Trending Now
Certain activities at and near the site have also been temporarily suspended.
The company has not identified the people or released any information about where they are from.
More to come.
- Trouble in Port Coquitlam neighbourhood after care provider, resident moves in
- Alberta could overtake B.C. in population in the next 10 years: Statistics Canada
- National summit on extortion crisis to be held in B.C., premier says
- Man cleared of 1984 murder makes Vancouver court appearance on new charges
Comments