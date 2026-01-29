Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Laid-off Ubisoft workers rally, call on video game developer to reopen in Halifax

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2026 12:28 pm
1 min read
Laid-off Ubisoft workers take part in a rally in Halifax on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lyndsay Armstrong. View image in full screen
Laid-off Ubisoft workers take part in a rally in Halifax on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lyndsay Armstrong.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A crowd of more than 50 Ubisoft workers and supporters braved the cold at a rally in downtown Halifax this morning, urging the video game developer to reopen the studio that was closed earlier this month after a successful union drive.

Camille Hunt, who worked as a junior associate producer at Ubisoft in Halifax until she was laid off along with 70 of her colleagues, called the timing of the shut down “very suspicious,” given that it happened three weeks after most staff members voted to unionize.

She braved the -10 C weather with former co-workers and supporters at a rally held in downtown Halifax’s Grand Parade square this morning.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Paris-based company — best known for its Assassin’s Creed franchise — has said the move had nothing to do with a union drive that resulted in 60 employees joining the Canadian branch of the Communications Workers of America.

Story continues below advertisement

The office was Ubisoft’s first to unionize in North America.

Instead, it says the closure is linked to “cost-optimization” and it respects employees’ right to unionize, adding that some of its existing offices are unionized.

Hunt and other workers at the rally were calling on the provincial government to speak up in support of the workers and push for the firm to reopen their Halifax office.

Trending Now

Their union has filed a complaint with the Nova Scotia Labour Board accusing Ubisoft of shutting down the Halifax operation to keep out the union.

Click to play video: 'Video game developer Ubisoft closes Halifax office'
Video game developer Ubisoft closes Halifax office
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices