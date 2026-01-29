9.1M illicit cigarettes seized in Saskatchewan, Ontario man charged

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan RCMP say millions of illicit cigarettes were seized earlier this month following a traffic stop on Highway 16.

Police say Saskatchewan Highway Patrol officers stopped a truck and trailer in the RM of Battle River at about 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 20.

During a search of the trailer, officers discovered 9.1 million illicit cigarettes and arrested a driver, according to a release put out Thursday morning.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Battlefords RCMP and the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Yorkton trafficking response team continued the investigation and found 23 pallets of unstamped tobacco containing the contraband.

The cigarettes were seized and the driver was taken into RCMP custody.

An investigation later determined the driver was on court-ordered release conditions, including not to be outside of Ontario, in relation to tobacco-related charges laid in Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

A 41-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., is charged with four offences, including possession and transportation of unstamped tobacco and failing to comply with an undertaking condition.

He appeared in North Battleford provincial court on Jan. 21.