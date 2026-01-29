Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

9.1M illicit cigarettes seized in Saskatchewan, Ontario man charged

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted January 29, 2026 1:02 pm
1 min read
Illicit cigarettes View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP seized 9.1 million illicit cigarettes during a traffic stop on Highway 16, charging a Brampton, Ont., man with multiple tobacco-related offences. Getty Creative Images
Saskatchewan RCMP say millions of illicit cigarettes were seized earlier this month following a traffic stop on Highway 16.

Police say Saskatchewan Highway Patrol officers stopped a truck and trailer in the RM of Battle River at about 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 20.

During a search of the trailer, officers discovered 9.1 million illicit cigarettes and arrested a driver, according to a release put out Thursday morning.

Battlefords RCMP and the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Yorkton trafficking response team continued the investigation and found 23 pallets of unstamped tobacco containing the contraband.

The cigarettes were seized and the driver was taken into RCMP custody.

An investigation later determined the driver was on court-ordered release conditions, including not to be outside of Ontario, in relation to tobacco-related charges laid in Ontario.

A 41-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., is charged with four offences, including possession and transportation of unstamped tobacco and failing to comply with an undertaking condition.

He appeared in North Battleford provincial court on Jan. 21.

