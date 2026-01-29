Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Part of me was taken’: Family remembers Taya Sinclair in sentencing over her death

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted January 29, 2026 4:49 pm
2 min read
A photo of Taya Sinclair from her mother, Lory Anne. View image in full screen
A photo of Taya Sinclair from her mother, Lory Anne. Lory Anne
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Taya Sinclair’s friends and family read aloud stories of love and loss through tears during Chelsey Wilma Crowe’s sentencing Wednesday.

“A part of me was taken the day Taya was taken and it will never return,” Sinclair’s mother Lory told the court.

Sinclair’s burned remains were found in a snow pile in Prince Albert, Sask., days after the 24-year-old went missing in March 2022.

Crowe, 35, received nine years after pleading guilty to two counts of unlawful confinement and two counts of assault against Sinclair and her boyfriend, Kenith Bell.

She will serve roughly six years after credit for time served following Justice Andrew Davis accepting a joint submission.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She was originally charged with manslaughter in Sinclair’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

According to an agreed statement of facts, Crowe lured Bell into her apartment, assaulting and zip-tying him before putting him in a closet.

She used his phone to lure Sinclair to the apartment and beat her before locking her in the closet as well.

Sinclair was later taken away from the apartment and the statement of facts says Crowe did not have contact with her again.

It also includes a statement from Crowe confirming she was a high-ranking member of the Terror Squad street gang.

Trending Now

Davis agreed with the Crown’s argument that Crowe played a central role in everything that happened to Sinclair and Bell.

He spoke directly to Crowe, saying, “You will get out and will have a big choice ahead of you. The easy choice is to fall back into your old pattern. The hard choice is to change your life. I hope you take that to heart.”

The court also heard from Sinclair’s aunt Tiffany, who said what hurts the most is knowing that Sinclair did nothing to deserve her fate.

Michael Smillie, 58, remains on trial for Sinclair’s death and is charged with first-degree murder.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Advertisement
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices