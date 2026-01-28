Head-on crash kills two women in the RM of St. Andrews

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two young women are dead after a crash in the RM of St. Andrews.

RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 8 near Whytewold Road around noon Tuesday.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Investigators determined a vehicle going south on the highway crashed head-on with a vehicle going north.

One driver, a 26-year-old woman from the RM of Gimli, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, a 20-year-old woman from Winnipeg Beach, died of her injuries in hospital.

Mounties say the investigation is ongoing.