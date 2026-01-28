Head-on crash kills two women in the RM of St. Andrews

Two young women are dead after a crash in the RM of St. Andrews.
RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 8 near Whytewold Road around noon Tuesday.
Investigators determined a vehicle going south on the highway crashed head-on with a vehicle going north.
One driver, a 26-year-old woman from the RM of Gimli, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver, a 20-year-old woman from Winnipeg Beach, died of her injuries in hospital.
Mounties say the investigation is ongoing.
