Head-on crash kills two women in the RM of St. Andrews

By The Staff Global News
Posted January 28, 2026 5:35 pm
Head-on crash kills two women in the RM of St. Andrews
Two young women are dead after a crash in the RM of St. Andrews.
Two young women are dead after a crash in the RM of St. Andrews.

RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 8 near Whytewold Road around noon Tuesday.

Investigators determined a vehicle going south on the highway crashed head-on with a vehicle going north.

One driver, a 26-year-old woman from the RM of Gimli, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, a 20-year-old woman from Winnipeg Beach, died of her injuries in hospital.

Mounties say the investigation is ongoing.

