Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

The lesser-known ways the Stollery Children’s Hospital goes above and beyond for patients

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted January 28, 2026 9:21 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'The lesser-known ways the Stollery Children’s Hospital goes above and beyond for patients'
The lesser-known ways the Stollery Children’s Hospital goes above and beyond for patients
The Corus Radiothon in support of the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation starts Jan 29. The hospital is well-known for world class medical care, but it's the softer touches the foundation provides that make a big difference in the lives of patients and families too. Nicole Stillger explains.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Corus Radiothon in support of the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation starts Jan. 29 and while the Edmonton hospital is well-known for world-class medical care — it’s the softer touches the foundation provides that make a big difference in lives of patients and families too.

Spaces like the renovated Saville Family Indoor Beach and outdoor Enchanted Forest offers a distraction for patients during tough times, if only for a moment.

“Letting them play, giving opportunities for play, no matter what that looks like. Whether that’s in our group programs at the beach or in the teen room, or maybe it’s individualized play in their rooms or a small group on the unit,” said child life specialist Alison Naylor.

“Giving kids a chance to be kids, right?”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Giving kids a chance to be kids, right?"

The Family Lounge gives families a chance for rest too. It’s a place where people can help themselves to basic comfort and hygiene items – as well as snacks and refreshments.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Stollery No Bounds Week kicks off'
Stollery No Bounds Week kicks off

Every couple weeks a free, healthy breakfast is also provided on site thanks to the foundation’s meal programs.

Trending Now
Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“A lot of the programs that we have wouldn’t exist without support from donors — so just know that it does matter when people give, and we’re so grateful,” Naylor said.

There’s also the Family Room supporting families before, during and after their hospital experience.

“It’s really touching to hear families talk about the importance of spaces like our Family Room and our Family Lounge, just knowing that the difference that coming into a space that’s non clinical, non medical, they can come in, they can relax, they can breathe a little bit,” Kristin Wong said, team lead with Patient & Family Centered Care at the Stollery.

“It can really change the journey for a family and for a patient in a very positive way.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "It can really change the journey for a family and for a patient in a very positive way."
Story continues below advertisement

The 27th annual Corus Radiothon is on Jan 29 & 30.

Watch the video above for more including how one former patient’s Stollery journey inspired her career path.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices