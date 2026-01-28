The lesser-known ways the Stollery Children’s Hospital goes above and beyond for patients

Send this page to someone via email

The Corus Radiothon in support of the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation starts Jan. 29 and while the Edmonton hospital is well-known for world-class medical care — it’s the softer touches the foundation provides that make a big difference in lives of patients and families too.

Spaces like the renovated Saville Family Indoor Beach and outdoor Enchanted Forest offers a distraction for patients during tough times, if only for a moment.

“Letting them play, giving opportunities for play, no matter what that looks like. Whether that’s in our group programs at the beach or in the teen room, or maybe it’s individualized play in their rooms or a small group on the unit,” said child life specialist Alison Naylor.

"Giving kids a chance to be kids, right?"

The Family Lounge gives families a chance for rest too. It’s a place where people can help themselves to basic comfort and hygiene items – as well as snacks and refreshments.

Every couple weeks a free, healthy breakfast is also provided on site thanks to the foundation’s meal programs.

“A lot of the programs that we have wouldn’t exist without support from donors — so just know that it does matter when people give, and we’re so grateful,” Naylor said.

There’s also the Family Room supporting families before, during and after their hospital experience.

“It’s really touching to hear families talk about the importance of spaces like our Family Room and our Family Lounge, just knowing that the difference that coming into a space that’s non clinical, non medical, they can come in, they can relax, they can breathe a little bit,” Kristin Wong said, team lead with Patient & Family Centered Care at the Stollery.

"It can really change the journey for a family and for a patient in a very positive way."

The 27th annual Corus Radiothon is on Jan 29 & 30.

Watch the video above for more including how one former patient’s Stollery journey inspired her career path.