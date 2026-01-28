Menu

Canada

RCMP officer cleared for involvement in his son’s impaired driving investigation

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2026 2:49 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John's, N.L. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John's, N.L. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
A police oversight agency has concluded that an RCMP officer did not commit a crime when he engaged with provincial peace officers conducting an impaired driving investigation into his son.

The New Brunswick RCMP says its professional standards unit is currently investigating code of conduct allegations tied to this incident.

The Serious Incident Response Team, the police watchdog for New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, says it investigated what happened after the RCMP officer’s son was in a motor vehicle accident in February 2025 that resulted in a driving suspension and an impaired driving investigation.

The watchdog says the officer’s supervisors directed him not to act in his capacity as an officer when assisting his son in relation to the case.

Despite these warnings, the watchdog says the officer spoke to Justice and Public Safety employees who were working on the file and informed them of his rank and experience as an RCMP officer.

The agency determined that while the officer had a personal interest in his son’s investigation, his actions were not dishonest, corrupt or oppressive.

The watchdog also confirmed that another RCMP officer got involved in the case, providing an unauthorized case analysis of the driving incident.

Justice and Public Safety contacted the Mounties regarding their concerns with the officer’s communication and the case analysis last June, and the RCMP referred the matter to the police watchdog.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

