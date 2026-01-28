Menu

Canada

Quebec police to set up command post in Mont-Tremblant for missing Ontario man

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2026 1:54 pm
Quebec provincial police are setting up a command post on Saturday in Mont-Tremblant, Que., as they pursue an investigation in the case of an Ontario man who disappeared last February.

Police spokesperson Marc Tessier said officers are hoping to jog the memory of any tourists returning to the ski resort town for the first time since last year.

Liam Toman was last seen during the night between Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, 2025, while on a ski trip with two friends.

His wallet was recovered in March near a parking lot within the resort.

Kathleen Toman, Liam’s mother, and his sister, will also be at the command post to speak with visitors.

Kathleen Toman wrote that she hopes someone will remember something that could help the police solve the mystery and bring her son home.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

