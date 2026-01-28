Large nuclear reactors being considered for use in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government says it’s working with SaskPower to determine if large nuclear reactor technologies could be used in the province.

In a news release on Wednesday, the province said it was announcing plans to formally evaluate the technology. It added that its selection process would take place “in parallel” with the utility’s already existing nuclear small modular reactor (SMR).

“Our Energy Security Strategy sets out a pathway to nuclear power generation from both SMRs and large nuclear reactors, using Saskatchewan uranium,” Jeremy Harrison, minister responsible for SaskPower, said in a statement.

Last October, the province announced its energy security plan, which it said at the time would place Saskatchewan at the centre of North America’s energy grid.

Harrison said the plan would highlight export opportunities with intra-provincial and external connections.

The province went on to say it was working with GE-Hitachi on a small modular reactor, but that large-scale reactors and other, similar technology would also be considered.

“Potentially bringing a large reactor online will take at least 15 to 20 years, which is why we need to start the process now,” Rupen Pandya, president and CEO of SaskPower, said.

In its announcement Wednesday, Saskatchewan said significant additional regulatory, sitting and engagement work was still needed before construction could occur on a new nuclear project.

It also noted that SaskPower’s current SMR project was in progress, with a site for the province’s first SMR build near Estevan, Sask., also expected later this year.