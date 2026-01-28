Rising drug poisonings prompt rare B.C.-wide alert over medetomidine

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Centre for Disease Control has issued a provincewide drug alert after a recent increase in drug poisonings linked to changes in its unregulated drug supply.

According to an alert put out by the BCCDC, a drug called medetomidine has been circulating in the drug supply in recent months and putting people who use substances at risk provincewide.

The alert warns the public to take precautionary measures after the BC Centre on Substance Use detected medetomidine in 38 per cent of opioid samples tested.

Opioids like fentanyl are often now being mixed with this potent sedative, used primarily by veterinarians, that can cause low heart rate (bradycardia), changes to blood pressure and prolonged sedation.

Medetomidine can make overdoses more dangerous by causing extreme drowsiness or loss of consciousness.

While data from the BC Coroners Service shows overdose deaths are not increasing, health officials warn that the rise in non-fatal poisonings is still deeply concerning.

People exposed may not wake up for an extended period of time and can experience slowed breathing and a dangerously low heart rate.

Withdrawal from the drug can also be severe, with symptoms including vomiting, chest pain, rapid heartbeat, confusion and intense headaches.

The BCCDC is urging people to call 911 immediately if they witness a suspected overdose, stressing that drug poisonings are medical emergencies.

Officials state that naloxone should be used during an overdose, as it can restore breathing and is safe even when non-opioid substances are involved.

The release is also encouraging safer substance use practices, including the safest option, which is to avoid unregulated opioids whenever possible.

People who use drugs are advised not to use alone, to access overdose prevention sites when available and to carry naloxone.

If unsure, ask a health-care provider about opioid agonist therapy or use drug checking services to help identify the presence of medetomidine and other unexpected substances.

More information about medetomidine, overdose response and substance use can be found on the BCCDC website.