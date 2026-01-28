Staff fend off ICE agents trying to enter Minneapolis Ecuador consulate

Send this page to someone via email

Staff at Ecuador‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs blocked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from entering the country’s consulate in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

The attempted entry prompted Ecuador’s Foreign Ministry to send a “note of protest” to the U.S. Embassy in Quito, the Ecuadorean capital, demanding such incidents “not be repeated,” the ministry said in a statement.

1:42 Trump changes tone on Minneapolis, ICE, amid political backlash

The statement referred to the incident as an “attempted incursion into the Ecuadorian Consulate in Minneapolis by ICE agents,” Reuters reported, and said staff members took action to protect Ecuadorian nationals who were inside the building.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident happened at about 11 a.m., the statement added.

Alleged footage of the interaction shows a staff member rushing to the door and confronting masked agents, telling them, “This is the Consulate of Ecuador. You are not allowed in here.”

#BREAKING 🚨Ecuadors Ministry of Foreign Affairs responds to ICE agents attempting to enter the Consulate of Ecuador in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/41GkjJmVe6 — Chyno News (@ChynoNews) January 28, 2026

In the video, the ICE agent says to the employee, “If you touch me, I will grab you.” The employee responds, “You cannot enter here. This is a consulate. This is a foreign government property.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The video shows the ICE agent leaving shortly thereafter.

2:22 Minneapolis residents ‘really thrilled’ after ICE leadership change

Ecuador’s Foreign Ministry provided few details, but eyewitnesses working in stores near the consulate told Reuters they saw the immigration agents try to enter the building.

Story continues below advertisement

“I saw the officers going after two people in the street, and then those people went into the consulate and the officers tried to go in after them,” said one woman, who asked not to be named, citing a fear of retribution by the federal government.

The agents “weren’t able to enter the consulate, from what I could see.”

The incident occurred during the Trump administration’s mass immigration crackdown in Minnesota, and happened the same day border control commander Greg Bovino was removed from his post in Minneapolis and replaced by U.S. President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan.

Bovino’s removal came days after the killing of ICU nurse Alex Pretti and weeks after the fatal shooting of Renee Good, both by ICE agents, which have led to an escalation in anti-ICE protests throughout the state.

View image in full screen Jan. 21, 2026: Protesters and ICE agents collide in Minneapolis on Jan. 13, 2026, near where Renee Good was killed. Elizabeth Flores/Minnesota Star Tribune via ZUMA Press Wire

The former commander claimed that the 37-year-old Pretti, who police say was unarmed when he was shot at close range, was attempting to “massacre” law enforcement.

Story continues below advertisement

Bovino has led numerous immigration crackdowns in major U.S. cities that have prompted mass demonstrations, including in Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte, N.C., and Minneapolis.

Under an international treaty, a country’s embassies, consular offices and other diplomatic compounds are regarded as sovereign territory of that nation, protected under diplomatic immunity from unauthorized entry by agents of other governments.

— With files from Reuters