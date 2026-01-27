Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino leaving Minnesota after 2nd fatal shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino is set to leave Minnesota Tuesday as the Trump administration shakes up its immigration enforcement tactics in the state after another fatal shooting of an American citizen by a federal agent and mounting resistance from the public.

President Donald Trump said he was stationing his border czar, Tom Homan, in charge, after Bovino drew heavy criticism for claiming that Alex Pretti, who was shot dead on Saturday, three weeks after Renee Good was killed by an ICE agent, had been planning to “massacre” law enforcement.

4:56 White House blames Alex Pretti’s death on ‘deliberate and hostile resistance’ by Walz, Frey

Homan will report directly to the White House.

Story continues below advertisement

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Bovino is among the federal agents leaving Minneapolis.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Bovino has led numerous immigration crackdowns in major U.S. cities that have prompted mass demonstrations, including in Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte and Minneapolis.

Saturday’s killing of Pretti, which happened the day after Minnesotans called a general strike in protest of ICE, ignited further political backlash from the public, local officials, civil rights advocates and congressional Democrats, who raised fresh questions about the way the federal agency conducts its operations and doubled down on demands that agents leave the state.

View image in full screen People protest against Federal immigration agents on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis). DK AK

Following the shooting, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he was in contact with the White House and had called upon federal officials to cease their activity in the state. “Minnesota has had it. This is sickening,” he wrote on X. I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 24, 2026 “The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now,” Walz added. Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey said Monday that he had spoken with President Trump and, during their conversation, reminded him of the contributions immigrants have made to the city while asking that ICE operations be halted. “The president agreed the present situation can’t continue,” he wrote on X. Trump also addressed the phone call, writing on Truth Social that he had a “very good” phone conversation with Frey. “Lots of progress is being made!” he added. The President also said Homan will meet with Frey on Tuesday to continue the discussions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

— With files from the Associated Press