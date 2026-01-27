Menu

U.S. News

Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino leaving Minnesota after 2nd fatal shooting

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted January 27, 2026 8:55 am
2 min read
U.S. Border Patrol Cmdr. Gregory Bovino arrives as protesters gather outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minn. View image in full screen
U.S. Border Patrol Cmdr. Gregory Bovino arrives as protesters gather outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minn. AP Photo/Tom Baker
Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino is set to leave Minnesota Tuesday as the Trump administration shakes up its immigration enforcement tactics in the state after another fatal shooting of an American citizen by a federal agent and mounting resistance from the public.

President Donald Trump said he was stationing his border czar, Tom Homan, in charge, after Bovino drew heavy criticism for claiming that Alex Pretti, who was shot dead on Saturday, three weeks after Renee Good was killed by an ICE agent, had been planning to “massacre” law enforcement.

Homan will report directly to the White House.

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Bovino is among the federal agents leaving Minneapolis.

Bovino has led numerous immigration crackdowns in major U.S. cities that have prompted mass demonstrations, including in Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte and Minneapolis.

Saturday’s killing of Pretti, which happened the day after Minnesotans called a general strike in protest of ICE, ignited further political backlash from the public, local officials, civil rights advocates and congressional Democrats, who raised fresh questions about the way the federal agency conducts its operations and doubled down on demands that agents leave the state.

People protest against Federal immigration agents on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, in Minneapolis. View image in full screen
People protest against Federal immigration agents on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis). DK AK
Following the shooting, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he was in contact with the White House and had called upon federal officials to cease their activity in the state.

“Minnesota has had it. This is sickening,” he wrote on X.

“The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now,” Walz added.

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey said Monday that he had spoken with President Trump and, during their conversation, reminded him of the contributions immigrants have made to the city while asking that ICE operations be halted.

“The president agreed the present situation can’t continue,” he wrote on X. Trump also addressed the phone call, writing on Truth Social that he had a “very good” phone conversation with Frey.

“Lots of progress is being made!” he added.

The President also said Homan will meet with Frey on Tuesday to continue the discussions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

— With files from the Associated Press

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

