Dahlin leads Sabres over slumping Maple Leafs 7-4

TORONTO – Rasmus Dahlin registered the first hat trick of his NHL career to go along with two assists as the Buffalo Sabres heaped more misery on the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 7-4 victory Tuesday.
Tage Thompson, with a goal and an assist in his 500th NHL game, Josh Doan, Alex Tuch and Jack Quinn provided the rest of the offence for Buffalo (30-17-5), which has won four straight.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed two goals on five shots before leaving with a lower-body injury in the first period. Colten Ellis made 16 saves in relief to get the win. Mattias Samuelsson added three assists.
Auston Matthews and Max Domi each had a goal and two assists for Toronto (24-20-9). Bobby McMann, with a goal and an assist, and Matthew Knies also scored. Joseph Woll stopped 24 shots.
The Maple Leafs came home last week off a successful road trip, but finished their disastrous five-game homestand with a solitary point (0-4-1) and have dropped seven of eight overall (1-5-2) to tumble down the Eastern Conference standings.
The club entered play six points back of the second wild-card spot and are now eight adrift of the Sabres in the Atlantic Division.
TAKEAWAYS
Maple Leafs: Darryl Sittler was honoured before puck drop in a ceremony marking 50 years since he set an NHL record by registering 10 points in a game. The former Toronto captain had six goals and four assists in an 11-4 victory over the Boston Bruins on Feb. 7, 1976.
Sabres: Doan scored his first goal since signing a seven-year contract extension. Doan’s father, Shane, is a special adviser to Toronto general manager Brad Treliving.
KEY MOMENT
Dahlin scored the go-ahead goal when the Buffalo captain found himself in front of Woll off a cycle before tipping a point shot from Samuelsson — his defenceman partner — late in the second period for a 4-3 lead.
KEY STAT
The Sabres have an NHL-best 19-3-1 record since Dec. 9.
UP NEXT
Sabres: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.
Maple Leafs: Visit the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2026.
