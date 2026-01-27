SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Dahlin leads Sabres over slumping Maple Leafs 7-4

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2026 9:57 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Rasmus Dahlin registered the first hat trick of his NHL career to go along with two assists as the Buffalo Sabres heaped more misery on the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 7-4 victory Tuesday.

Tage Thompson, with a goal and an assist in his 500th NHL game, Josh Doan, Alex Tuch and Jack Quinn provided the rest of the offence for Buffalo (30-17-5), which has won four straight.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed two goals on five shots before leaving with a lower-body injury in the first period. Colten Ellis made 16 saves in relief to get the win. Mattias Samuelsson added three assists.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Maple Leafs hold state of the union amid middle of winless skid'
Toronto Maple Leafs hold state of the union amid middle of winless skid
Story continues below advertisement

Auston Matthews and Max Domi each had a goal and two assists for Toronto (24-20-9). Bobby McMann, with a goal and an assist, and Matthew Knies also scored. Joseph Woll stopped 24 shots.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Maple Leafs came home last week off a successful road trip, but finished their disastrous five-game homestand with a solitary point (0-4-1) and have dropped seven of eight overall (1-5-2) to tumble down the Eastern Conference standings.

The club entered play six points back of the second wild-card spot and are now eight adrift of the Sabres in the Atlantic Division.

TAKEAWAYS

Maple Leafs: Darryl Sittler was honoured before puck drop in a ceremony marking 50 years since he set an NHL record by registering 10 points in a game. The former Toronto captain had six goals and four assists in an 11-4 victory over the Boston Bruins on Feb. 7, 1976.

Sabres: Doan scored his first goal since signing a seven-year contract extension. Doan’s father, Shane, is a special adviser to Toronto general manager Brad Treliving.

Trending Now

KEY MOMENT

Dahlin scored the go-ahead goal when the Buffalo captain found himself in front of Woll off a cycle before tipping a point shot from Samuelsson — his defenceman partner — late in the second period for a 4-3 lead.

Story continues below advertisement

KEY STAT

The Sabres have an NHL-best 19-3-1 record since Dec. 9.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Maple Leafs: Visit the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices