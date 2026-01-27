West Vancouver police release composite photo, seeking info about historic death 

Send this page to someone via email

The West Vancouver Police Department is looking for the public’s help to identify a man found deceased in the mountains in 1998.

Police have released a composite photo of the man.

View image in full screen The composite photo of the man found dead in the West Vancouver mountains in 1998. West Vancouver Police Department

“While it has been some time since this gentleman passed away, we are hoping this new composite photograph will help jog the memory of someone who remembers him”, Suzanne Birch, spokesperson for the West Vancouver police, said in a release.

On May 4, 1999, officers discovered the body of an adult man in a tent southeast of Eagle Lake in the mountainous region of West Vancouver. Police believe the man died in 1998 based on evidence gathered from the body.

The adult man is said to be between his 40s and his 70s, standing at around 5ft 6″ and 150 pounds, police said. He was described as someone with short grey hair and distinctive teeth.

Police said the body of the man was found where he likely was living. Police also found his reading glasses, a green tent, rope and other personal accessories.

Police also released photos of these items.

Police are hoping to identify the body in an effort to provide reassurance to potential loved ones.

“We would very much like to find out who he is, and, if possible, provide some measure of comfort to family and friends who may be missing him,” said Birch.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300 and quote file number 99-6186.