Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Musician Paul Brandt won’t clarify opinion on Alberta separatism after online post

By Dayne Patterson The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2026 4:05 pm
1 min read
A post made to Alberta country music star Paul Brandt's social media account showed this photo of him at a crosswalk with lyrics from his song "Alberta Bound" over top. View image in full screen
A post made to Alberta country music star Paul Brandt's social media account showed this photo of him at a crosswalk with lyrics from his song "Alberta Bound" over top. Credit: Paul Brandt via X
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta country music star Paul Brandt isn’t divulging his stance on the ongoing separatism movement in the province.

Brandt refused to provide a definitive answer when asked by reporters for a yes-or-no response to whether he believes Alberta should separate from Canada.

He says there are a lot of people with legitimate grievances in the province and the country.

A post on Brandt’s social media account Saturday shows a photo of him at a crosswalk with lyrics from his song Alberta Bound over top.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A highlighted line reads, “Yeah, I’ve got independence in my veins.”

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Brandt says it’s not up to him to make political statements to sway others.

Alberta separatists have been gathering signatures across the province to urge a referendum that would ask residents if they agree the province should leave Canada.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices