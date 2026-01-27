SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

At least 47 still in temporary homes after 2025 Newfoundland wildfires

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2026 2:39 pm
1 min read
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is still covering temporary housing costs for 47 people who lost their homes in a series of wildfires more than five months ago.

Finance Minister Craig Pardy says the government wants to ensure anyone who lost a home in the fires will get a new one, but the province hasn’t worked out the details.

He says the province is still discussing the possibility of federal funding with the Canadian government.

Justice Minister Helen Conway-Ottenheimer says a number of homes that burned in the Conception Bay North region were not insured, though officials were unable to give an exact figure during a press conference Tuesday.

A series of destructive wildfires erupted in the Conception Bay North region on Newfoundland’s Avalon Peninsula beginning in May.

The province launched the temporary housing assistance program in August after the largest wildfire engulfed land and homes along a 15-kilometre stretch of highway.

The program is supporting people who lost their homes last year and did not have insurance.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

