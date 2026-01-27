At least 47 still in temporary homes after 2025 Newfoundland wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is still covering temporary housing costs for 47 people who lost their homes in a series of wildfires more than five months ago.

Finance Minister Craig Pardy says the government wants to ensure anyone who lost a home in the fires will get a new one, but the province hasn’t worked out the details.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He says the province is still discussing the possibility of federal funding with the Canadian government.

Justice Minister Helen Conway-Ottenheimer says a number of homes that burned in the Conception Bay North region were not insured, though officials were unable to give an exact figure during a press conference Tuesday.

A series of destructive wildfires erupted in the Conception Bay North region on Newfoundland’s Avalon Peninsula beginning in May.

Story continues below advertisement

The province launched the temporary housing assistance program in August after the largest wildfire engulfed land and homes along a 15-kilometre stretch of highway.

The program is supporting people who lost their homes last year and did not have insurance.