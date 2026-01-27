Menu

Canada

Canada’s population could hit 76 million by 2075 in high-growth scenario

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted January 27, 2026 1:30 pm
Over the next 50 years, Canada’s population could soar to 76 million people, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.

However, that higher scenario estimate is down significantly from what the agency predicted last year.

As of July 1, 2025, Canada’s population was 41.7 million people, with that number expected to increase over the next five decades. A low-growth scenario would see Canada’s population increase to 44 million by 2075 and a medium-growth scenario would see it at 57.4 million, Statistics Canada said.

The high-growth scenario predicts Canada’s population could be at 75.8 million by 2075.

Last year, Canada was projected to have nearly 81 million people by 2074 in a high-growth scenario and 59.3 million in a medium-growth scenario.

Statistics Canada said the newest projection “takes into account the most recent trends in Canadian demographics,” including “historically low fertility rates and several recent changes in immigration and temporary resident policies.”

Ontario and Quebec would continue to be Canada’s most populous provinces, at least over the next 25 years, while Alberta’s population is projected to outstrip that of British Columbia’s, Statistics Canada said.

