Canada

Nova Scotia man granted parole in hit-and-run death of 10-year-old girl in 2019

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2026 10:47 am
1 min read
Parole Board of Canada letterhead is seen on a Government of Canada document in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
Parole Board of Canada letterhead is seen on a Government of Canada document in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
The Parole Board of Canada has granted parole to a Nova Scotia man who killed a girl in a hit-and-run in 2019, saying he’s taken responsibility for his actions.

Colin Tweedie struck and killed 10-year-old Talia Forrest in Big Bras d’Or on Cape Breton Island while she was out for a bike ride.

He was originally acquitted in 2022 but the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal overturned the ruling citing errors of law by the presiding judge.

In 2024 Tweedie was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison after a second trial on charges of dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death and leaving the scene of an accident.

The board says Tweedie began day parole in July, has been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and has shown remorse for his actions.

Conditions to his release include a prohibition on alcohol and a directive to have no contact with the girl’s family.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

