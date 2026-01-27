Halifax council set to debate bylaw proposing increased oversight for Uber

Halifax Regional Council is expected to begin debate today on a proposed bylaw requiring more oversight of drivers working for ride-hailing companies like Uber.
If approved, rules for ride-hailing services would be brought in line with those covering taxi and limousine companies.
The bylaw includes requirements for drivers to send the city results from training and background checks and an extra $135 in fees.
Get daily National news
Uber Canada is opposed to the proposed changes, saying Halifax already has the authority to request documents from Uber to determine whether drivers are complying with applicable laws.
The company has said the proposed rules are redundant, full of red tape and would lead to higher fares.
Debate was originally scheduled for two weeks ago, but the council pushed it to today.
The proposed bylaw came out of a staff report presented to a council committee in December, and it’s unclear how many of the 16 councillors will vote for it. Mayor Andy Fillmore has come out against the proposed changes.
Comments