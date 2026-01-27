Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax council set to debate bylaw proposing increased oversight for Uber

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2026 6:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Halifax weighing new ride-share regulations'
Halifax weighing new ride-share regulations
WATCH: Halifax weighing new ride-share regulations – Jan 18, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Halifax Regional Council is expected to begin debate today on a proposed bylaw requiring more oversight of drivers working for ride-hailing companies like Uber.

If approved, rules for ride-hailing services would be brought in line with those covering taxi and limousine companies.

The bylaw includes requirements for drivers to send the city results from training and background checks and an extra $135 in fees.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Uber Canada is opposed to the proposed changes, saying Halifax already has the authority to request documents from Uber to determine whether drivers are complying with applicable laws.

The company has said the proposed rules are redundant, full of red tape and would lead to higher fares.

Trending Now

Debate was originally scheduled for two weeks ago, but the council pushed it to today.

Story continues below advertisement

The proposed bylaw came out of a staff report presented to a council committee in December, and it’s unclear how many of the 16 councillors will vote for it. Mayor Andy Fillmore has come out against the proposed changes.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices