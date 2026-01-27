Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon man found guilty of manslaughter after fatal drunken fistfight

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted January 27, 2026 10:40 am
2 min read
Landon Waddell and his daughter, Haylee Heidt, months before he died. View image in full screen
Landon Waddell and his daughter, Haylee Heidt, months before he died. Landon Waddell family
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Saskatoon man has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of someone he calls a friend following a fistfight.

Timothy Smith, 46, was charged after Landon Waddell, 37, was found dead by police at his home on Nov. 17, 2024 after the drunken incident.

The agreed statement of facts found that Waddell succumbed to post-traumatic apnea, which experts in the case say is likely caused by high blood alcohol levels and a concussion.

Waddell’s co-parent, Jessie Heidt, said their daughter is still struggling with his death.

“She has been the most affected because that was her best friend. His life was taken away over something so silly,” she said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Today is an amazing day and I’m so glad that justice is served.”

Story continues below advertisement

Waddell had extensive injuries following a beating, including boot tread marks across his abdomen that matched Smith’s shoes.

Their friend Coady Boyer-Lafond was at the house and testified that the night began like many others, with a couple of friends drinking together.

He says the fight broke out after Smith’s set of knuckle dusters went missing and Smith blamed Waddell.

Boyer-Lafond said everything was over in 30 seconds and ended with Waddell being unconscious.

His and Smith’s series of events differ over how badly Smith beat Waddell.

Trending Now

Smith told police that night that two men broke in and beat Waddell.

He then testified that he lied and hid the knuckle dusters in the kitchen after police arrived because he was scared.

Smith testified that Waddell was beating him and he hit him back to make him stop.

He also overestimated Waddell’s height and weight.

The judge said Monday that she believed Smith lied to police and used his evidence to mislead the court.

Maxine St. Germaine, Waddell’s mother, said, “I never heard his name, and I know who his friends are. Never heard Timothy Smith.”

Story continues below advertisement

The judge also said she believed Boyer-Lafond and dismissed Smith’s argument of self-defence.

Court is adjourned until Friday for the sentencing hearing.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices