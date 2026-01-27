Saskatoon man found guilty of manslaughter after fatal drunken fistfight

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon man has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of someone he calls a friend following a fistfight.

Timothy Smith, 46, was charged after Landon Waddell, 37, was found dead by police at his home on Nov. 17, 2024 after the drunken incident.

The agreed statement of facts found that Waddell succumbed to post-traumatic apnea, which experts in the case say is likely caused by high blood alcohol levels and a concussion.

Waddell’s co-parent, Jessie Heidt, said their daughter is still struggling with his death.

“She has been the most affected because that was her best friend. His life was taken away over something so silly,” she said.

“Today is an amazing day and I’m so glad that justice is served.”

Waddell had extensive injuries following a beating, including boot tread marks across his abdomen that matched Smith’s shoes.

Their friend Coady Boyer-Lafond was at the house and testified that the night began like many others, with a couple of friends drinking together.

He says the fight broke out after Smith’s set of knuckle dusters went missing and Smith blamed Waddell.

Boyer-Lafond said everything was over in 30 seconds and ended with Waddell being unconscious.

His and Smith’s series of events differ over how badly Smith beat Waddell.

Smith told police that night that two men broke in and beat Waddell.

He then testified that he lied and hid the knuckle dusters in the kitchen after police arrived because he was scared.

Smith testified that Waddell was beating him and he hit him back to make him stop.

He also overestimated Waddell’s height and weight.

The judge said Monday that she believed Smith lied to police and used his evidence to mislead the court.

Maxine St. Germaine, Waddell’s mother, said, “I never heard his name, and I know who his friends are. Never heard Timothy Smith.”

The judge also said she believed Boyer-Lafond and dismissed Smith’s argument of self-defence.

Court is adjourned until Friday for the sentencing hearing.