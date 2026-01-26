Nylander fined US$5,000 for inappropriate gesture

See more sharing options

NEW YORK – Toronto Maple Leafs veteran forward William Nylander has been fined US$5,000 for making an inappropriate gesture, the NHL announced Monday.

Nylander flipped his middle finger at a broadcast camera while he was in the press box during the Leafs’ 4-1 home loss to Colorado on Sunday.

The 29-year-old is currently out of the Leafs’ lineup with a groin injury.

The gesture was shown live on-air during the game broadcast, said NHL Senior Vice-President of Player Safety George Parros. “This serves as a reminder the code of conduct governing players extends throughout the arena at NHL games and in public game situations.”

Nylander’s gesture violated the league’s policy that prohibits inappropriate and offensive remarks, and the use of obscene, profane or abusive language or gestures in the game.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Nylander apologized on social media following the game and again on Monday to reporters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2026.