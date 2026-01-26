Shovelling snow can put strain on your heart. How to stay safe as millions dig out

Send this page to someone via email

As people in Eastern Canada dig out from heavy snowfall — record-breaking, in some places — health-care professionals are reminding Canadians “be kind” to your heart when shovelling snow.

According to Environment Canada, snowfall totals at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Sunday hit 46 cm, the “highest daily total snowfall on record.”

Snowfall amounts closer to the downtown Toronto core at Billy Bishop Airport recorded 56 cm of snow.

With that amount of snow, people are bound to grab a snow shovel but Dr. Lesley James says people should be careful.

“More people die from a heart attack during the winter months and the likelihood of having a heart attack actually increases after snowfall,” said Dr. Lesley James, director of health policy and systems at Heart & Stroke.

“That is because of the way that the cold weather affects our bodies, but then the strenuous activity from shovelling that snow puts a lot of strain on our hearts.”

It’s not just Toronto. Environment Canada has yellow-alert snowfall warnings in place for Nova Scotia, with between 25 to 35 cm of snow expected. Southern New Brunswick could also see 20 to 25 cm.

A 2017 study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal found heavy snowfall and shovelling after a snowstorm increases the risk of going to the hospital for a heart attack, especially for men.

Hamilton Health Sciences also said in a release that it sees an increase in patients experiencing serious heart attacks at their emergency departments following snowfall.

“Repeatedly lifting heavy snow causes your heart rate to increase and blood pressure to rise considerably,” said Dr. Craig Ainsworth, director of the cardiac care unit at Hamilton General Hospital.

“For some people, especially those with certain risk factors, this can lead to a heart attack.”

HHS goes on to note people with known heart disease, those middle-aged or older, and those who are sedentary are at higher risk.

Yellow-alert cold warnings are also currently in place for much of Ontario, with wind chill values expected to reach -25 C.

James added that cold weather already increases your heart rate and blood pressure, making it harder for the heart to work to keep the body warm.

She said if you’re not in the best physical condition, whether due to age, health risks like heart disease, or weight, shovelling and the cold further compounds the strain.

“You should really only be shovelling if you’re physically able to,” she said. “If you’re not able to do it physically, ask someone else, hopefully a neighbour can help you out, or there’s services out there to help people also.”

If you are going to shovel, James said to warm up your muscles before starting to get the blood flowing and take breaks.

While it’s important to not wait for days when the snow might become heavier due to becoming frozen or wet, you can take a few hours’ break.

“If you have any chest pain, if you’re feeling lightheaded, shortness of breath, or if your heart is racing, make sure you head indoors right away and if any of these changes happen and you think you might be experiencing a heart attack, it’s important to call 911,” James said.

There are several symptoms that could signal a heart attack including chest discomfort such as pressure or squeezing, discomfort in the neck, jaw, arms or back, tingling or numbness, and nausea and vomiting. Sweating, dizziness, indigestion, and even sweating can also be a sign.

If you or someone has symptoms, call 911. After calling, stop all activity and sit or lay down, chew and swallow one 325 mg or two 81 mg tablets of Aspirin, and rest and wait for help to arrive.

“It’s still quite early in winter and we’re going to have a lot more snow probably in the months ahead,” James said.

“Be kind to your neighbour and be kind to your heart.”