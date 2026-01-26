Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Saskatchewan NDP call on province to take action on hospital safety, ditch review

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2026 2:39 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan NDP MLA for Regina Elphinstone-Centre Meara Conway speaks during a media scrum after Speech from the Throne in Regina, on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan NDP MLA for Regina Elphinstone-Centre Meara Conway speaks during a media scrum after Speech from the Throne in Regina, on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatchewan’s Opposition NDP is accusing the province of acting slowly on addressing hospital safety concerns, arguing it doesn’t need another report to examine issues.

Last week, Premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party government announced a review into hospital security while installing metal detectors in some emergency rooms — but the NDP says the provincial auditor had already pointed out those issues a year ago.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The December 2024 report found a Health Ministry committee that reviews critical incidents was weak at finding ways to eliminate the root cause of safety issues in hospitals.

The report says the committee had recommended the ministry create a policy to prohibit weapons, but the auditor suggested stronger measures, such as metal detectors, be looked at.

Trending Now

NDP health critic Meara Conway says the finding is evidence the province already knew what it needed to do on hospital safety, arguing the ministry doesn’t need another analysis.

Story continues below advertisement

The province hasn’t responded to a request for comment but has said the review will examine how security is delivered and where safety can be enhanced.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices