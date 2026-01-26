Saskatchewan NDP call on province to take action on hospital safety, ditch review

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s Opposition NDP is accusing the province of acting slowly on addressing hospital safety concerns, arguing it doesn’t need another report to examine issues.

Last week, Premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party government announced a review into hospital security while installing metal detectors in some emergency rooms — but the NDP says the provincial auditor had already pointed out those issues a year ago.

The December 2024 report found a Health Ministry committee that reviews critical incidents was weak at finding ways to eliminate the root cause of safety issues in hospitals.

The report says the committee had recommended the ministry create a policy to prohibit weapons, but the auditor suggested stronger measures, such as metal detectors, be looked at.

NDP health critic Meara Conway says the finding is evidence the province already knew what it needed to do on hospital safety, arguing the ministry doesn’t need another analysis.

The province hasn’t responded to a request for comment but has said the review will examine how security is delivered and where safety can be enhanced.