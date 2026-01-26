Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Inside the 4 a.m. decision to cancel school buses in southeastern Ontario

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 26, 2026 12:44 pm
2 min read
Tri-Board CEO Jeremy DeCosta takes us inside the 4 a.m. decision-making process for snow days as the region hits its ninth bus cancellation in just three weeks. View image in full screen
Tri-Board CEO Jeremy DeCosta takes us inside the 4 a.m. decision-making process for snow days as the region hits its ninth bus cancellation in just three weeks. Paul Soucy / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

In southeastern Ontario, it is a ritual that has become all too familiar for local families this month: the early morning notification that school buses have been cancelled.

But long before parents receive that email, Jeremy DeCosta is already on the road.

As the CEO of Tri-Board Transportation Services — which covers southeastern Ontario from Kingston to the east, Quinte West to the west and Bancroft to the north — DeCosta is responsible for the safety of thousands of students. On storm days, that means stepping into the role of “Snow Captain.”

“We’ve got about 20 or 25 eyes out there right now helping us get to our decision every morning,” DeCosta said during a ride-along Monday morning. “It’s a combination of mostly drivers who take photos and send them in to help us with our assessment.”

DeCosta’s day begins just after 4 a.m. While most of the region sleeps, he is out checking road conditions firsthand. His routine includes a critical conference call with a meteorologist to verify what has fallen overnight and what is coming next.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, the report was stark: 39 centimetres of snow had already fallen over Belleville, Ont.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“With all of this snowfall … we’re expecting this to be frozen. So icy conditions are definitely there,” Stéphanie Bergeron meteorologist warned during the morning briefing.

While data helps, on-the-ground reports are the deciding factor. DeCosta says the biggest challenge is often the difference between major arteries and residential streets.

DeCosta explained some streets have had a “recent path of a snowplow… But the street right around the corner hasn’t seen a snowplow yet. It’s that variability that makes it difficult to operate school buses.”

Trending Now

To bridge that gap, DeCosta relies on a network of Snow Captains stationed across the Tri-Board region.

Reports flooded in on Monday from across the district. In the Belleville area, a captain reported between 30 and 40 centimetres of accumulation. Further north in Bancroft, conditions were even more treacherous, with captains reporting snow-covered highways where drivers couldn’t see the centre line.

“Just at this point, it’s dangerous,” Lisa Hayward, the Bancroft Snow Captain, told DeCosta.

Armed with this information, the decision was made shortly after 5:30 a.m. to cancel all school transportation for the day.

Monday marked the ninth snow day in just 16 school days since the holiday break — a statistic DeCosta admits is rare.

Story continues below advertisement

“That number of snow days in such a short period of time is unusual,” he said.

There is a silver lining for frustrated parents: aside from a small dusting forecast for Tuesday, snow is not expected for the remainder of the week, suggesting the buses — and DeCosta — might finally get a break.

Sponsored content

AdChoices