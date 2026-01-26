SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

Zelenskyy says U.S. security guarantees agreement ‘100% ready’ to sign

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 26, 2026 11:29 am
2 min read
How Trump’s rift with Europe could affect the Russia-Ukraine war
The global focus on U.S. President Donald Trump's desire to take over Greenland has taken attention away from Russia's war on Ukraine. Redmond Shannon looks at how Trump's growing rift with Europe could affect efforts to end the bloodshed.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that a U.S. security guarantees document for Ukraine is “100 per cent ready” after two days of talks involving representatives from Ukraine, the U.S. and Russia.

Speaking to journalists in Vilnius during a visit to Lithuania, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is waiting for its partners to set a signing date, after which the document would go to the U.S. Congress and Ukrainian parliament for ratification.

Zelenskyy also emphasized Ukraine’s push for European Union membership by 2027, calling it an “economic security guarantee.”

The Ukrainian leader described the talks in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, as likely the first trilateral format in “quite a long while” that included not only diplomats but military representatives from all three sides. The talks, which began on Friday and continued Saturday, were the latest aiming to end Russia’s nearly four-year full-scale invasion.

Click to play video: 'Ukraine working on peace documents with Trump’s team, seeks more pressure on Russia: Zelenskyy'
Ukraine working on peace documents with Trump’s team, seeks more pressure on Russia: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy acknowledged fundamental differences between Ukrainian and Russian positions, reaffirming territorial issues as a major sticking point.

“Our position regarding our territory — Ukraine’s territorial integrity — must be respected,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a Ukraine settlement with U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner during marathon talks late Thursday. The Kremlin insisted that to reach a peace deal, Kyiv must withdraw its troops from the areas in the east that Russia illegally annexed but has not fully captured.

Zelenskyy said the U.S. is trying to find a compromise, but that “all sides must be ready for compromise.”

Negotiators will return to the UAE on Feb. 1 for the next round of talks, according to a U.S. official. The recent talks covered a broad range of military and economic matters and included the possibility of a ceasefire before a deal, the official said.

There was not yet an agreement on a final framework for oversight and operation of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is occupied by Russia and is the largest in Europe.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

