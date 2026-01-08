Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Trump set to finalize Ukraine security guarantee document: Zelenskyy

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 8, 2026 9:38 am
2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. View image in full screen
U.S. President Donald Trump greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday the text of a bilateral security guarantee between Kyiv and Washington was “essentially ready” to be finalized with U.S. President Donald Trump.

As a cornerstone of any post-war settlement, Ukraine has sought strong guarantees which commit the U.S. and other Western allies to come to Ukraine’s aid if Russia invades again.

Click to play video: 'Russian strikes continues as Trump, Zelenskyy meet'
Russian strikes continues as Trump, Zelenskyy meet

Ukrainian and U.S. envoys, joined by a coalition of Ukraine’s allies, have been negotiating in Paris this week to iron out remaining disagreements in a peace framework Washington is seeking to thrash out with Kyiv before presenting it to Russia. On Tuesday, the U.S. endorsed the idea of providing security guarantees for Ukraine for the first time.

Story continues below advertisement

“The bilateral document on security guarantees for Ukraine is now essentially ready for finalization at the highest level with the president (Trump),” Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He said Wednesday’s meetings of Ukrainian and U.S. representatives in Paris addressed “complex issues” from the framework under discussion to end the nearly four-year war, and that Kyiv had presented its solutions for these.

Click to play video: 'Freeland to vacate MP seat, begin role as economic advisor in Ukrainian government'
Freeland to vacate MP seat, begin role as economic advisor in Ukrainian government

The Ukrainian president called for more pressure on Russia after further Russian missile attacks on energy infrastructure on Wednesday, arguing that the credibility of future security guarantees must be demonstrated by a response at this stage.

Under Trump, Washington has shifted its position from an outright supporter of Kyiv to a broker leaning on both sides to agree a peace, and will try to get Moscow to sign up to the deal it negotiates with Ukraine.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Zelenskyy has said that while the framework is 90 per cent agreed, thorny issues remain around control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as well as Russian demands on Kyiv to cede a strategically significant slice of territory in eastern Ukraine that Moscow has been unable to capture in almost four years of war.

“We understand that the American side will engage with Russia, and we expect feedback on whether the aggressor is genuinely willing to end the war,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Click to play video: 'Trump says Ukraine peace deal ‘getting a lot closer… maybe very close’ after Zelenskyy meeting'
Trump says Ukraine peace deal ‘getting a lot closer… maybe very close’ after Zelenskyy meeting

He said the teams also discussed documents dealing with Ukraine’s post-war recovery and economic development.

The World Bank last year estimated the cost of Ukraine’s reconstruction and recovery at US$524 billion, while the Trump administration has sought to leverage economic benefits and privileged post-war access for the U.S. in Ukraine.

Advertisement
© 2026 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices