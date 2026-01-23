Military mission complete in Manitoba First Nation dealing with frozen water damage

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government says a military mission to help a northern Manitoba First Nation in the aftermath of a water crisis brought on by a power outage is complete.

A joint statement from the defence minister, the minister of Indigenous Services Canada and the minister of emergency management says all Armed Forces members deployed to Pimicikamak Cree Nation are to leave by the end of Friday.

More than 1,300 homes in Pimicikamak, about 520 kilometres north of Winnipeg, were damaged after a days-long power outage last month led to the failure of critical infrastructure.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Pipes burst, crawl spaces were filled with icy water and sewage was backed up, forcing at least 4,000 people out of the community.

After repeated calls from the chief, the military deployed on Jan. 9 a specialized team of engineers and technical experts to assess infrastructure and help community leaders with a plan to repair the damage.

Story continues below advertisement

The government statement says support for evacuees remains in place in Winnipeg, Thompson and Norway House.

Evacuees are receiving accommodation, meals, health services and financial supports until it’s safe for them to return home, the government statement said.

“We know this has been an incredibly difficult and exhausting time for all residents and families,” it said Friday.

“We will continue to work alongside (Pimicikamak Cree Nation) and all partners, listening to the community and supporting recovery every step of the way, for as long as it takes.”