Proposed wind energy project near Weyburn draws mixed reaction from residents

A proposed wind energy project near Weyburn, Sask., is generating mixed reactions, with supporters pointing to potential economic benefits while some nearby residents raise concerns about proximity and quality of life.

Alberta-based Enbridge has proposed a 200-megawatt wind farm on agricultural land near the rural municipalities of Weyburn and Griffin. Backers of the project say it could bring new investment and economic activity to the region through construction jobs and long-term municipal tax revenue.

Some residents who live close to the proposed site, however, say they are worried about how near the turbines could be to their homes, citing concerns about noise, shadow flicker and potential impacts on property values.

They are also calling for greater consultation as the project moves through the approval process.

Manjot Singh has more in the video above.