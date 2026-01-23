Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Proposed wind energy project near Weyburn draws mixed reaction from residents

By Manjot Singh Global News
Posted January 23, 2026 6:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Proposed wind project near Weyburn draws mixed reaction from residents'
Proposed wind project near Weyburn draws mixed reaction from residents
WATCH: A proposed wind energy project near Weyburn is generating mixed reactions, with supporters pointing to potential economic benefits while some nearby residents raise concerns about proximity and quality of life.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A proposed wind energy project near Weyburn, Sask., is generating mixed reactions, with supporters pointing to potential economic benefits while some nearby residents raise concerns about proximity and quality of life.

Alberta-based Enbridge has proposed a 200-megawatt wind farm on agricultural land near the rural municipalities of Weyburn and Griffin. Backers of the project say it could bring new investment and economic activity to the region through construction jobs and long-term municipal tax revenue.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Some residents who live close to the proposed site, however, say they are worried about how near the turbines could be to their homes, citing concerns about noise, shadow flicker and potential impacts on property values.

Trending Now

They are also calling for greater consultation as the project moves through the approval process.

Manjot Singh has more in the video above.

Advertisement
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices