Montreal and Quebec brace for extreme cold over the weekend

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec is bracing for extreme cold this weekend, as a cold air mass from the Arctic is expected to bring plunging temperatures and an elevated risk of frost bite and hypothermia.

The Montreal area is under a yellow cold warning, which warns of frigid weather with wind chill values reaching almost -35 C Friday night.

1:16 Cold weather causes more than 125 deaths in Canada each year, statistics show

Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault says the cold snap isn’t expected to break records but could pose a risk to people who spend a lot of time outside without warm enough clothing.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal’s Grande Bibliotheque library will open a warming centre over the weekend that will offer hot drinks and broth, as well as a place to warm up.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada said this week that police, firefighters and community groups are mobilizing to check on people who are unhoused and make sure they know about available resources.

The mayor announced in December that the city had added 500 new spots in warming centres for the winter season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2026.