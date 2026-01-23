Menu

Montreal and Quebec brace for extreme cold over the weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2026 5:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Extreme cold weather warnings issued across Canada'
Extreme cold weather warnings issued across Canada
Environment Canada has issued several orange-level cold warnings across the country on Friday morning, as some regions are expected to see temperatures as low as -50 with the wind chill.
Quebec is bracing for extreme cold this weekend, as a cold air mass from the Arctic is expected to bring plunging temperatures and an elevated risk of frost bite and hypothermia.

The Montreal area is under a yellow cold warning, which warns of frigid weather with wind chill values reaching almost -35 C Friday night.

Click to play video: 'Cold weather causes more than 125 deaths in Canada each year, statistics show'
Cold weather causes more than 125 deaths in Canada each year, statistics show

Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault says the cold snap isn’t expected to break records but could pose a risk to people who spend a lot of time outside without warm enough clothing.

Montreal’s Grande Bibliotheque library will open a warming centre over the weekend that will offer hot drinks and broth, as well as a place to warm up.

Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada said this week that police, firefighters and community groups are mobilizing to check on people who are unhoused and make sure they know about available resources.

The mayor announced in December that the city had added 500 new spots in warming centres for the winter season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

