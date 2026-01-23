Montreal and Quebec brace for extreme cold over the weekend

Quebec is bracing for extreme cold this weekend, as a cold air mass from the Arctic is expected to bring plunging temperatures and an elevated risk of frost bite and hypothermia.
The Montreal area is under a yellow cold warning, which warns of frigid weather with wind chill values reaching almost -35 C Friday night.
Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault says the cold snap isn’t expected to break records but could pose a risk to people who spend a lot of time outside without warm enough clothing.
Montreal’s Grande Bibliotheque library will open a warming centre over the weekend that will offer hot drinks and broth, as well as a place to warm up.
Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada said this week that police, firefighters and community groups are mobilizing to check on people who are unhoused and make sure they know about available resources.
The mayor announced in December that the city had added 500 new spots in warming centres for the winter season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2026.
